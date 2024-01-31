Slipknot headlining 2024 Knotfest Brazil

SLIPKNOT ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Slipknot is bringing Knotfest back to Brazil.

The masked metallers have announced the 2024 São Paulo edition of their namesake festival, taking place October 19-20. The full lineup has yet to be announced.

Tickets will go on presale starting Thursday, February 1, followed by the general onsale Friday, February 2. For more info, visit KnotfestBrasil.com.

Knotfest first began in 2012 in the 'Knot's home state of Iowa. It's since expanded internationally to South America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and has evolved into the Knotfest Roadshow tour in the U.S.

Along with Knotfest Brazil, Slipknot's 2024 plans include headlining several U.S. festivals, including Sick New World, Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple, and a European tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

