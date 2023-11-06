Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg out of the band

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg is out of the band.

Weinberg, the son of E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, joined the masked metallers in 2014 following the departure of founding member Joey Jordison. He played on the last three Knot records: 2015's .5: The Gray Chapter, 2019's We Are Not Your Kind and 2022's The End, So Far.

"We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years," reads a post on Slipknot's website. "No one can ever replace Joey Jordison's original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey's parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it."

"But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving," the post continues. "The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds."

Weinberg is the second Slipknot member to leave the band in 2023. Keyboardist and sampler Craig Jones, who'd been with the Knot since 1996, departed the group in June. Slipknot also parted ways with percussionist Chris Fehn in 2019.

Slipknot, of course, is notoriously tight-lipped about the identity of new members, so it may be awhile before the identity of their next drummer is revealed. While fans had long hoped that the group and Jordison would reconcile the difference that led to his 2013 departure, he died in 2021.

