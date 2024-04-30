Slipknot confirms Eloy Casagrande as new drummer + announces US tour dates

After much speculation, Slipknot has officially confirmed Eloy Casagrande as their new drummer.

The masked metallers tag Casagrande in an Instagram post showing the band members revisiting the look of their 1999 self-titled debut album, which turns 25 in June.

Casagrande takes the place of Jay Weinberg, who was let go from the Knot in 2023. Rumors that Casagrande had gotten the gig started after he announced he was leaving Sepultura, which he had played drums in since 2011.

Slipknot played their first concert with Casagrande at an underplay show in Pioneertown, California, on April 25, followed by their headlining set at Las Vegas' Sick New World on April 27.

In even more Slipknot news, the band has announced a full U.S. tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album. The outing runs from August 6 in Noblesville, Indiana, to September 18 in Dallas. Slipknot will also headline their 2024 Knotfest Iowa festival, taking place September 21.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 3. Presales begin Tuesday, April 30, at noon ET. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Slipknot1.com.

Slipknot's 2024 schedule also includes sets at the Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Rocklahoma, Louder than Life and Aftershock festivals.

