Slipknot announces '﻿Live at MSG﻿' vinyl release

Slipknot has announced Live at MSG, an upcoming vinyl live album due out August 18.

The set was recorded during the masked metallers' 2009 show at the famed New York City arena, which they headlined while touring behind their 2008 album, All Hope Is Gone. The record's release coincides with the upcoming 15th anniversary of All Hope Is Gone.

Live at MSG features new artwork by percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan and will be available in a variety of vinyl variants. You can preorder your copy now.

Slipknot is currently touring Europe in support of the band's latest record, 2022's The End, So Far. The trek has been without Clown, who's been assisting his wife with a medical issue, for a number of shows, as well as longtime keyboardist/sampler Craig Jones, who parted ways with the band ahead of the run.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.