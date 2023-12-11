Slipknot announces 25th anniversary Here Comes the Pain European tour

Slipknot is heading to Europe in 2024 to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The Here Comes the Pain tour launches December 5 in Amsterdam. It will hit Germany, Switzerland and France before wrapping up in the U.K.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Slipknot1.com.

Slipknot's 1999 self-titled debut album turns 25 in 2024.

You can also catch the Knot Stateside next year at the Sick New World, Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals.

Meanwhile, ex-Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg is marking an anniversary of his own. In an Instagram post, he reflects on the 10-year anniversary of him joining the masked metallers.

"Throughout that time, I learned much about application, tenacity, and the satisfaction of committing to breaking through creative thresholds; reaching those artistic goals through constant, concentrated hard work -- all fueled by true love of the music," Weinberg writes.

Slipknot announced in November that they'd parted ways with Weinberg.

