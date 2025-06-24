Sleeping with Sirens announces fall US tour

Sleeping With Sirens Perform At The Observatory North Park Daniel Knighton/Getty Images (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Sleeping with Sirens has announced a fall U.S. tour.

The trek, dubbed the Don't Let the Party Die tour, launches Oct. 8 in Birmingham, Alabama, and wraps up Oct. 22 in San Antonio.

Members of the Sirens Club can access a presale now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SirensMusic.co.

Sleeping with Sirens is currently on tour with Pierce the Veil. Their most recent album is 2022's Complete Collapse.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!