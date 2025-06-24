Sleeping with Sirens announces fall US tour

Sleeping With Sirens Perform At The Observatory North Park

Sleeping with Sirens has announced a fall U.S. tour.

The trek, dubbed the Don't Let the Party Die tour, launches Oct. 8 in Birmingham, Alabama, and wraps up Oct. 22 in San Antonio.

Members of the Sirens Club can access a presale now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SirensMusic.co.

Sleeping with Sirens is currently on tour with Pierce the Veil. Their most recent album is 2022's Complete Collapse.

