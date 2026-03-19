Sleeping with Sirens premieres new single, 'An Ending in Itself'

Sleeping with Sirens has premiered a new single called "An Ending in Itself."

"'An Ending in Itself' is the band returning to form, getting back in a room together, creating without expectation, which is why we started doing this in the first place," frontman Kellin Quinn tells Kerrang! "I haven't felt this way about our music since [the 2011 album] Let's Cheers to This. Oddly enough this feels more like a beginning than an end…"

You can watch the video for "An Ending in Itself" streaming now on YouTube.

"An Ending in Itself" follows Sleeping with Sirens' 2022 album, Complete Collapse.

You can catch Sleeping with Sirens live at a number of upcoming festivals, including Welcome to Rockville, Inkcarceration, Louder than Life, Aftershock and select Warped Tour dates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.