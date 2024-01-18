Sleep Token announces The Teeth of God North American tour

The mysterious English band Sleep Token has announced a North American tour.

The headlining outing, dubbed The Teeth of God tour, launches April 30 in Phoenix and wraps up May 28 in Toronto. It also includes previously announced shows at New York City's Radio City Music Hall and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Biffy Clyro offshoot Empire State Bastard will provide support.

Tickets will go on presale beginning Wednesday, January 24, at 10 a.m. local time. For more info, visit TeethofGod.com.

Sleep Token broke out in 2023 with their album Take Me Back to Eden, which includes the single "Granite." Adding to the hype around the band is the fact that all the members are completely anonymous and wear masks onstage.

