Sleep Token teases next ﻿'Even in Arcadia﻿' 'offering'

Sleep Token is teasing music off their upcoming album, Even in Arcadia.

The enigmatic band writes in a Facebook post, "Prepare for this offering," alongside a 20-second video of a flamingo walking in a dark room. The clip also displays the words "prepare" and "caramel" across the screen, and ends with a date: Friday, April 4.

Even in Arcadia, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2023's Take Me Back to Eden, arrives May 9. Lead single "Emergence" is out now.

Sleep Token will launch a U.S. tour in support of Even in Arcadia in September. The outing is already sold out.

