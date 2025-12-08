Sleep Token soundtracks hype trailer for 2025 Game Awards

Sleep Token performs on Day 1 of Download festival at Donnington Park on June 10, 2022 in Donnington, England. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Sleep Token provides the soundtrack for the hype trailer for the upcoming 2025 Game Awards, which celebrate the best in video games.

The video, streaming now on YouTube, features clips from nominated games including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Donkey Kong Bananza and Hollow Knight: Silksong, all set to Sleep Token's 2023 Take Me Back to Eden song "Rain."

Game Awards producer and host Geoff Keighley, who picked "Rain" to accompany the trailer, describes it as "an extraordinary song about pain, rebirth, and catharsis." The track also shares a connection with the video game world.

"When Sleep Token performs Rain live, [frontman] Vessel often begins with chords from the Halo 3 theme — a beautiful, unexpected connection," Keighley writes in an Instagram post. "When I reached out, the band was gracious enough to let us use the song for this project."

The 2025 Game Awards take place Thursday and will stream live beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

As previously reported, the ceremony will feature a performance by Evanescence. Amy Lee and company will be playing their song "Afterlife" from the Devil May Cry Netflix series, which was adapted from the video game franchise of the same name.

