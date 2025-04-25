Sleep Token shares new ﻿'Even in Arcadia' ﻿track, 'Damocles'

RCA Records
By Josh Johnson

Sleep Token has shared a new song called "Damocles," a track off the band's upcoming album, Even in Arcadia.

As a press release puts it, the mostly piano-driven cut "captures the weight of unseen struggle and the haunting echo of former glory, inviting listeners to confront what lies beneath the mask."

You can listen to "Damocles" now via digital outlets.

"Damocles" is the third song to be released from Even in Arcadia, following lead single "Emergence" and "Caramel." The album will arrive in full on May 9.

Sleep Token will launch a U.S. tour in support of Even in Arcadia in September, which is already sold out.

