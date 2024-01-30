Sleep Token issues statement on tour ticket sale: "'Bot/scalper' purchases are being identified and cancelled"

In what's becoming a increasingly common refrain, another ticket sale for a hotly anticipated tour has resulted in frustrated fans feeling shut out as resellers flood the secondary market with highly inflated prices.

The latest band to face this issue is Sleep Token, whose spring The Teeth of God North American tour quickly sold out following a much-criticized presale last week. In a statement posted to their Facebook, the masked outfit writes, "Tickets for the 'Teeth Of God' North American tour have been swiftly depleted."

The group then added, "In the meantime, so-called 'bot/scalper' purchases are being identified and cancelled, before being redistributed for genuine followers to procure."

"Please remain aware, should you wish to attend," the statement concludes.

The Teeth of God tour, which also features the Biffy Clyro offshoot Empire State Bastard, launches in April. It'll support Sleep Token's 2023 album, Take Me Back to Eden, which features the single "Granite."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.