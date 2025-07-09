Sleep Theory announces US headlining tour

Epitaph Records
By Josh Johnson

Sleep Theory has announced a U.S. tour supporting their debut album, Afterglow.

The headlining run begins Sept. 22 in Springfield, Missouri, and concludes Oct. 12 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SleepTheoryOfficial.com.

Afterglow was released in May and includes the #1 Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay hit "Stuck in My Head," as well as the singles "Static," "Fallout" and "Numb."

Sleep Theory's 2025 live plans also include U.S. dates opening for Falling in Reverse, and a Canadian tour alongside Papa Roach and The Used.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

