Slayer's Tom Araya and wife renew wedding vows with help from guitarist Gary Holt

Love reigned — not in blood — on Sunday when Slayer bassist Tom Araya renewed his wedding vows with his wife, with help from his fellow bandmate.

Slayer guitarist Gary Holt posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a priest's collar and wrote, "So yesterday I had the great honor of having been asked to renew the vows for my dear friends Tom and Sandra Araya! ( yes I am ordained!) What a great day in the great state of Texas!"

According to Metal Hammer, Tom and Sandra married on Sept. 6, 1995, so they're celebrating their 30th anniversary. They have two children and live in Texas.

The thrash metal legends recently performed at Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning concert; their next date is Sept. 18 at the Louder Than Life Festival. On Sept. 20 they'll play their first North American headlining concert in six years at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, with support from Suicidal Tendencies and Holt's other band, Exodus.

