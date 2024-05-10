Slayer's reunion made Anthrax's Scott Ian "look like a liar"

Anthrax's Scott Ian was just as surprised as you that Slayer got back together.

Speaking with Classic Rock magazine, Ian shares that he was convinced the "Raining Blood" metallers were done, especially after Anthrax opened for what was called their final tour, which concluded in 2019.

"I wrote to [Slayer guitarist] Kerry [King] and said: 'Thanks for making me look like a liar,'" Ian says. "We were on Slayer's goodbye tour for over a hundred shows. During that year and a half together I got the sense that if they said were ending, then that's what was happening."

Ian adds that he felt that Slayer was calling quits "too soon" -- "The world needs Slayer," he says -- but he "took them at their word" that they were indeed hanging it up.

"I really felt that they would be the one band that when they said they were retiring, they'd be done for good," Ian says.

Slayer announced their reunion in February. They'll be playing the upcoming Riot Fest, Louder than Life and Aftershock festivals.

