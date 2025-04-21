Slayer's Kerry King shreds Damian Priest entrance song at WrestleMania 41

Slayer guitarist Kerry King made a surprise appearance at Sunday's WrestleMania 41 event in Las Vegas.

King was on hand to shred wrestler Damian Priest's entrance song, "Rise for the Night." The WWE posted footage of the moment to YouTube.

Priest, whose signature "South of Heaven" move was inspired by Slayer, will reunite with King when he hosts the "Raining Blood" metallers' concert Sept. 20 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The show marks Slayer's lone East Coast headlining performance of 2025.

Slayer's 2025 live plans also include headlining the Louder than Life festival in September and playing the massive Black Sabbath reunion/farewell concert in July.

