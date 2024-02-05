Slayer's Kerry King announces debut solo album, 'From Hell I Rise'

After several years of teasing, Slayer guitarist Kerry King has finally announced his debut solo album.

The record is called From Hell I Rise and arrives May 17. Alongside King, the lineup on From Hell I Rise includes Slayer drummer Paul Bostaph, ex-Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel, HELLYEAH bassist Kyle Sanders and vocalist Mark Osegueda of the thrash band Death Angel.

You can listen to the first single, "Idle Hands," now via digital outlets.

King hinted that he'd pursue a solo career shortly after Slayer played their final show in November 2019. He'd originally intended to put out a new record in 2020 before being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I knew early on that I wasn't done," King says. "I had no intention of not continuing to play."

King speaks further about From Hell I Rise in an interview with Rolling Stone, revealing that Pantera's Phil Anselmo was considered to be the vocalist on the project and that he's not communicated with Slayer vocalist/bassist Tom Araya since the band's final concert.

"Not even a text," King says. "Not even an email. I've talked to everybody else from the band on the phone, text, or email. If Tom hit me up, I'd probably respond. It probably depends on what he hit me up for, but I don't wish him dead at this moment."

King adds that ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, who left the band in 2013, is "dead to me."

Here's the track list for From Hell I Rise:

"Diablo"

"Where I Reign"

"Residue"

"Idle Hands"

"Trophies of the Tyrant"

"Crucifixation"

"Tension'

"Everything I Hate About You"

"Toxic"

"Two Fists"

"Rage"

"Shrapnel"

"From Hell I Rise"

