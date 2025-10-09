Slayer looks back on ﻿'Seasons in the Abyss' ﻿for album's 35th anniversary

The Slayer album Seasons in the Abyss was released Oct. 9, 1990, 35 years ago Thursday. To mark the milestone, the thrash icons have shared a video series reflecting on the record.

In each video, vocalist/bassist Tom Araya and guitarist Kerry King break down one of the 10 Seasons in the Abyss tracks.

You can tune in for yourself now via Slayer.net.

Seasons in the Abyss marked Slayer's fifth studio album and their third collaboration with producer Rick Rubin, following 1986's Reign in Blood and 1988's South of Heaven. It was also the last Slayer album to feature the original lineup of Araya, King, guitarist Jeff Hanneman and drummer Dave Lombardo until 2006's Christ Illusion.

