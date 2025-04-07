Slayer announces lone East Coast headlining show of 2025

Slayer has announced what will be the band's only East Coast headlining show of 2025.

The concert takes place Sept. 20 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The bill will also include Knocked Loose, Suicidal Tendencies, Power Trip, Cavalera and Exodus.

The night will be hosted by WWE wrestler Damian Priest, whose "South of Heaven" signature move is inspired by Slayer. Guitarist Kerry King also plays on Priest's entrance theme, "Rise for the Night."

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. For all ticket info, visit Slayer.net.

Slayer reunited in 2024 to play the Riot Fest and Aftershock festivals, five years after they finished their farewell tour in 2019. Their 2025 schedule also includes headlining September's Louder than Life festival and playing the massive Black Sabbath reunion/farewell concert in England in July.

