Slayer announces UK headlining shows with Anthrax, Mastodon & more

Slayer has announced a pair of headlining U.K. dates.

The shows take place July 3 in Cardiff, Wales, and July 6 in London. The bill will also include Anthrax, Mastodon, Amon Amarth and Neckbreakker.

For all ticket info, visit Slayer.net.

The headlining dates will bookend Slayer's performance at the massive Black Sabbath reunion/farewell performance, taking place July 5 in Birmingham, England.

"I am a Sabbath fan, and doing this show is an honor," says bassist/vocalist Tom Araya. "I was hanging out with my brother and his friends during my junior year in high school, and we would play Sabbath all the time, so I am a big fan."

"Black Sabbath were the originators, people call them 'the godfathers of metal music,'" Araya continues. "I think it's going to be an amazing experience, from the beginning to the end. I'm really, really honored to be a part of this, it's going to be great."

Guitarist Kerry King adds, "Being on the Sabbath bill means the world to me, because these are my uber-heroes. And to know that their camp thinks enough of us to offer us a spot is flattering and humbling."

Slayer reunited in 2024, five years after finishing their farewell tour in 2019. Their 2025 schedule also includes headlining Quebec's FEQ festival and Kentucky's Louder than Life.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.