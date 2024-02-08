Slash, Tom Morello, Tony Iommi & more playing on all-star Mark Knopfler charity single

A who's who of big-name guitarists are teaming up on an upcoming all-star charity single from Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler.

The track titled "Going Home (Theme from Local Hero)" features over 60 different artists, including Slash, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood, Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, The Who's Pete Townshend, Bruce Springsteen, Queen's Brian May, Joan Jett and the late Jeff Beck.

Additionally, you'll hear The Who's Roger Daltrey on harmonica, Beatles legend Ringo Starr on drums and Sting on bass.

As if that wasn't enough, the single artwork was designed by Sir Peter Blake, who co-created the iconic Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band cover.

"Going Home (Theme from Local Hero)" is due out on March 15 and is available to preorder now. You can check out a 15-second teaser now via YouTube.

Proceeds from "Going Home (Theme from Local Hero)" will benefit Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

The original song was featured in the 1983 film Local Hero, which starred Burt Lancaster. Knopfler wrote the score for the film, earning him a BAFTA nomination. The tune, which is played before every Newcastle United soccer match, was Knopfler's first solo single.

