Slash teases upcoming blues project

Slash is teasing an upcoming blues project.

In a video posted to his Facebook, the Guns N' Roses shredder shares, "I'm a rock guitar player that's firmly rooted in blues."

"Blues guitar is really something that I got turned on to when I was a kid," he continues. "If you were to listen to anything that I do, you can see how big the blues influence is. I'd always thought that I would want to record a record at some point, and we got together and did it."

More details will be announced on Friday, March 8.

Slash's most recent album is 2022's 4, recorded with his Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators band. They're currently on tour in Asia.

