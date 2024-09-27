Slash teases next Conspirators record: "Back at it for new record coming sooner than later"

Slash is prepping his next record with his solo band, Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators.

In an Instagram post featuring a photo of himself alongside bassist Todd Kerns and drummer Brent Fitz, the Guns N' Roses shredder writes, "Back at it for new record coming sooner than later."

"The three of us starting the initial framework," Slash continues. "Then [guitarist] Frank [Sidoris], then Myles. Recording in November."

The upcoming album will be Slash's fifth with the Conspirators and follows 2022's 4. He also released a solo blues covers compilation, Orgy of the Damned, in May.

Kennedy, meanwhile, also fronts Alter Bridge and is releasing a new solo album, The Art of Letting Go, on Oct. 11.

