Slash rocks with Chris Stapleton on early Fleetwood Mac cover for '﻿Orgy of the Damned'﻿ album

SLASH Disney/Scott Kirkland (Scott Kirkland/Disney)

By Josh Johnson

Slash has released a cover of the early Fleetwood Mac song "Oh Well" alongside country star Chris Stapleton.

The track was recorded for the Guns N' Roses shredder's upcoming blues album, Orgy of the Damned.

"[Stapleton's] singing cadence and that drawl that he has for this particular song, in my mind's eye, it sounded perfect," Slash tells Rolling Stone. "I had to get his number and cold call him. And he was really gracious about it and really bent over backwards to help me get it done."

You can listen to the Slash-leton version of "Oh Well" via digital outlets.

Orgy of the Damned is due out May 17 and includes guest spots from AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Iggy Pop, ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons, The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson and pop star Demi Lovato.

Slash will launch a U.S. tour in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

