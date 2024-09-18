Slash & Brian Johnson team up for performance at the UK's Sky Arts Awards

By Jill Lances
Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and AC/DC’s Brian Johnson teamed up Tuesday night for a performance at the inaugural Sky Arts Awards that took place at the Roundhouse in London.

Fan-shot footage shows the pair performing the Howlin' Wolf track "Killing Floor," the tune they recorded together for Slash's solo blues album, Orgy of the Damned, which came out in May.

Johnson was one of the many guests who appeared on Orgy of the Damned. Others included Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, who played harmonica on "Killing Floor," as well as Iggy PopThe Black CrowesChris RobinsonGary Clark Jr.ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons, Bad Company's Paul Rodgers, Dorothy, pop star Demi Lovato and country star Chris Stapleton.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

