Skillet & Theory of a Deadman announce return of Rock Resurrection tour

Skillet Performs At The Ace Of Spades Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Skillet and Theory of a Deadman's Rock Resurrection tour is being, well, resurrected.

Following their first run together in February and March, the two bands will reunite for a second co-headlining leg, running from October 20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to December 9 in Wichita, Kansas. Saint Asonia is also returning to the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Skillet.com or TheoryOfficial.com.

Skillet's most recent album is 2022's Dominion, which got a deluxe, expanded version in February. Theory of a Deadman released a new record, Dinosaur, in March.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

