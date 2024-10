Skillet has shared a new song called "Ash in the Wind," a track off the band's upcoming album, Revolution.

You can listen to "Ash in the Wind" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming on YouTube.

Revolution, the follow-up to 2022's Dominion, drops Nov. 1. It also includes the previously released songs "Unpopular" and "All That Matters."

Skillet is currently on a U.S. tour with Seether.

