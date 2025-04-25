Skillet shares live version of 'Ash in the Wind' song

Skillet has shared a live version of "Ash in the Wind," a song off the band's latest album, Revolution.

The performance was recorded during their Winter Jam tour earlier in the year. You can watch the live "Ash in the Wind" video streaming now on YouTube.

Revolution, the 12th Skillet album, was released in November. It also includes the single "Unpopular."

Skillet also just put a rendition of the hymn "Nothing But the Blood" in collaboration with singer-songwriter Colton Dixon.

