Skillet announces new 'Scream' single and ﻿Comatose﻿ 20th anniversary tour

Skillet is looking to the future and the past with a pair of announcements.

One of the announcements is that a new Skillet song called "Scream" is due out July 10. It will mark the band's first fresh material to follow their 2024 album, Revolution.

"We went back to Memphis and worked with a producer who knew the band before we'd made our first record," frontman John Cooper says of the origins of "Scream." "Life has taken some great turns, but it's also taken some painful turns. Now we're here, and we still have more of a story to tell. The music kept getting heavier, and I said, 'We've got to go all-in.'"

The other announcement is that Skillet is embarking on a U.S. tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2006 album, Comatose.

The Comatose: 20 Years, Still Screaming tour launches Sept. 30 in Schenectady, New York, and wraps up Nov. 10 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

"At every show, someone tells me that [Comatose] helped them through the darkest times of their life," Cooper says. "That is why we wanted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Comatose by doing something we have never done—commemorating the album by dedicating a large portion of the show to these songs that are so meaningful to the band and so many others."

"Some of them we have played a thousand times. Others we have never played," he continues. "We are excited to perform them alongside our catalog on this once in a lifetime tour."

Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 1 p.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Skillet.com.

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