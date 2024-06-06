Skid Row releasing first-ever live album and concert film, 'Live in London'

Skid Row is giving fans a taste of their live show with the release of their first-ever live album and concert film, Skid Row – Live in London, dropping Sept. 20.
The first single from the release is the live performance of "Slave to the Grind," the title track of the band's sophomore album. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.
Skid Row – Live in London will be released in a variety of formats, including CD/DVD, two-LP black vinyl and digitally. It is available for preorder now.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.