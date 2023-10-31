Silverchair's Daniel Johns announces new publishing deal with BMG

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Sliverchair frontman Daniel Johns has announced a new global publishing deal with BMG.

The agreement will include songs from the Silverchair catalog, such as the single "Tomorrow."

"There is nothing without a heartbeat that I value more than my songwriting catalogue," Johns says in a statement. "Bringing my life's work as a composer to BMG signifies the level of faith I have in this company and their people."

"From my compositions on [Silverchair's] Frogstomp to [solo album] FutureNever and everything in between, my songs belong at BMG," he adds. "I'm truly grateful to be in a position to sign the most important deal of my career with them."

FutureNever, Johns' latest solo effort, was released in 2022.

