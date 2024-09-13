Sick Puppies are "Going Places" with new song

Sick Puppies have premiered a new song called "Going Places."

"'Going Places' is a song about feeling stuck in life and basically fed up with it all," says bassist Emma Anzai. "The video we shot is a good representation of throwing our hands up in the air, letting go of everything, and feeling a release from the malaise and just having fun."

You can listen to "Going Places" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

"Going Places" will appear on the upcoming new Sick Puppies album, Wave the Bull, due out March 28. The record also includes the previously released song "There Goes the Neighborhood."

Wave the Bull is the first Sick Puppies album in nine years, following 2016's Fury.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

