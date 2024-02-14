Shinedown's Brent Smith sings national anthem at Orlando Magic game

Shinedown frontman Brent Smith sang the national anthem ahead of the Orlando Magic's basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, February 13.

The night was extra special, as the Magic retired NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's jersey following the game. O'Neal was drafted by Orlando and played four seasons with the Magic before he left in free agency to join the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won three NBA championships alongside the late Kobe Bryant.

"Got the chance to perform the national anthem for @orlandomagic!" Smith writes in a Facebook post alongside footage of his performance. "HUGE congrats to @shaq on his jersey number retirement ... What an honor to be here."

Shinedown will be playing a number of one-off U.S. shows over the summer, including a headlining set at Ohio's Inkcarceration festival in July.

