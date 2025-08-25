Shinedown's Brent Smith & Zach Myers performing at benefit concert

Brent Smith and Zach Myers of Shinedown perform at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on July 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shinedown frontman Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers will perform together for an upcoming benefit concert.

The show takes place Nov. 20 at the Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, and will raise money for the cancer research and treatment organization City of Hope.

In addition to performing together, Smith and Myers release music as a duo. They put out two albums, Volume 1 and Volume 2, in 2020, featuring a mix of covers and originals.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Shinedown.com for more info.

Shinedown is currently on a U.S. tour. They've released three new songs in 2025: "Dance, Kid, Dance," "Three Six Five" and "Killing Fields."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.