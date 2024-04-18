Shinedown collaboration with Jelly Roll "might be in the works"

66th GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Inside Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording A)

By Josh Johnson

Shinedown's Brent Smith and Jelly Roll go way back, and their friendship may extend to the studio.

In an interview with the Spout podcast, Smith was asked whether Shinedown would ever collaborate with the "Need a Favor" artist.

"Hundred percent," Smith replies. "It might be in the works."

Smith adds, "I don't know what I'm talking about right now," but smiles, "You never know!'

Jelly Roll has previously called Smith a mentor and "one of my best friends."

"We just have a mutual love for one another," Smith says of his relationship with Jelly Roll. "This man is the real thing on so many different levels, could not be a more genuine individual. Talented as all get out."

"I'm so proud of that guy," he continues. "I love his success and I love watching it."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!