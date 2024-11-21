Shinedown teases next album: 'It's going to sound like everything'

If there's one word to describe the next Shinedown album, it would be "everything."

That seems to be the takeaway from a new Facebook post teasing the upcoming effort, in which the "Second Chance" rockers declare, "It's going to sound like everything."

"Everything that we have been through personally," the post reads. "Everything that we are excited about. Everything that we are ready to express to the world."

The band adds that they hope people will listen to the record "with an open mind, a full heart, and a bold imagination."

"We are doubling down on every style that has ever inspired us so that we may be fearless, and be the band that we set out to be from day one," Shinedown writes. "That includes bending genres, flirting with soundscapes and personality, and above all pushing the envelope when it comes to creativity."

They conclude, "And also, yes, doing our best to take our love of ROCK N' ROLL to the next level."

Shinedown's most recent album is 2022's Planet Zero, which spawned singles in "A Symptom of Being Human," "Dead Don't Die," "Daylight" and the title track.

