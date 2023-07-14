Shinedown shares new acoustic version of "A Symptom of Being Human"

Shinedown has shared a new acoustic version of the band's single "A Symptom of Being Human."

"'A Symptom of Being Human' is a reminder that we're all writing our own stories and that's what makes us human," the "Second Chance" outfit says. "In an effort to emphasize this motivational message, we've dropped a BRAND NEW acoustic version!"

You can listen to "A Symptom of Being Human (Acoustic Remix)" now via digital outlets.

Shinedown previously released a pop remix of "Symptom." The original song appears on Shinedown's 2022 album, Planet Zero, which also includes the singles "Daylight," "Dead Don't Die" and the title track.

