Shinedown preparing 'most ambitious stage design that we have ever put together' for Dance, Kid, Dance tour

While you're dancing at Shinedown's Dance, Kid, Dance tour, the band will be dancing from place to place throughout the venue.

As frontman Brent Smith tells ABC Audio, the shows will feature "probably the most ambitious stage design that we have ever put together."

"Since I've been in the band," the founding member laughs.

In planning the tour, Smith shares that he "basically walked in and said, 'I don't want there to be one stage, I want there to be four to five stages.'"

"I want to cover the floor, and I wanna be able to make sure that, no matter what, that there's not a bad seat in the house," Smith says.

"You kinda don't know where a stage could pop up at," he continues. "That means in the crowd, and I'm not talking about just on the floor, I mean, it could be up in the stands."

All that adds up to Smith and his bandmates trying to answer the question they pose to themselves any time they take the live stage.

"How do we make moments that are really, really unique and special to the audience?" Smith says. "You think about the person that's seen you 200 times, but you also have to think about the people that have never seen you."

The Dance, Kid, Dance tour launches April 25 in Des Moines, Iowa. It takes its name from Shinedown's new single, "Dance, Kid, Dance," which was released alongside its companion song, "Three Six Five," in January.

Beartooth will provide support on the first leg, which runs into mid-May. The summer leg, which begins in July, will feature Bush on the bill. Country artist Morgan Wade will open both legs.

