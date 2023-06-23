Shinedown premieres "pop remix" of ﻿﻿"A Symptom of Being Human" single

Atlantic

By Josh Johnson

Shinedown has premiered a new "pop remix" of "A Symptom of Being Human," a single off the band's new album, Planet Zero.

"'A Symptom of Being Human' is a reminder that we're all writing our own stories and that’s what makes us human," the "Second Chance" group says. "In an effort to emphasize this motivational message, we've dropped a new remix of the song just in time for summer! So with that being said, let's dance SHINEDOWN NATION!!"

You can listen to "A Symptom Of Being Human (Pop Remix)" now via digital outlets.

Planet Zero, the seventh Shinedown album, was released in July 2022. It also includes the singles "Planet Zero," "Daylight" and "Dead Don't Die."

Shinedown will resume touring in support of Planet Zero July 14 in Fargo, North Dakota.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!