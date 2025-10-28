Shinedown premieres video for 'Killing Fields' single

"Killing Fields" single artwork. Atlantic Records
By Josh Johnson

Shinedown has premiered the video for the band's latest single, "Killing Fields."

Like the previously released "Three Six Five" video, the "Killing Fields" clip features footage from Shinedown's 2025 Dance, Kid, Dance tour.

"Experience the energy, the crowd, and the moments that made it unforgettable," Shinedown says.

You can watch the "Killing Fields" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Killing Fields" is one of three singles Shinedown's released in 2025, along with "Three Six Five" and "Dance, Kid, Dance." The band's most recent album is 2022's Planet Zero.

