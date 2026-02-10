Shinedown posts teaser video after clearing Instagram

Brent Smith of Shinedown performs during the Dance, Kid, Dance Tour at Smoothie King Center on May 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

It appears that the arrival of new Shinedown music is drawing ever closer.

After clearing their Instagram of all posts — usually a telltale sign that an announcement is coming -- the "Second Chance" rockers have shared a new teaser video featuring the sound of lapping waves.

"Let the stars be your Searchlight," Shinedown writes in the caption.

"Searchlight" is one of four new singles Shinedown put out in 2025, along with "Killing Fields," "Dance, Kid, Dance" and "Three Six Five." The band's most recent album is 2022's Planet Zero.

Shinedown has previously hinted at upcoming tour news — in January, frontman Brent Smith teased that Shinedown was "getting ready to start some announcements" while listing the months May through November. They also posted a map of North America showing several states lighting up.

