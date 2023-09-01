Shinedown to perform "Symptom" single on 'Live with Kelly and Mark'

Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

Shinedown is bringing "A Symptom of a Being Human" to morning TV.

Brent Smith and company will perform the track, which is a single off their 2022 album, Planet Zero, on Live with Kelly and Mark on Labor Day, September 4.

For air times, visit LivewithKellyandMark.com.

You can also catch Shinedown live on their fall Revolutions Live tour, which kicks off Sunday, September 3, in St. Louis. The outing will also feature Papa Roach and Spiritbox on the bill.

Ahead of the tour, Shinedown has shared a roundtable discussion between Smith, Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix, and Spiritbox members Courtney LaPlante and Mike Stringer. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!