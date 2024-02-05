Shinedown gives shout-out to Grammy nominee Jelly Roll: "This man is the definition of authenticity"

While Jelly Roll didn't win anything during Sunday's Grammy Awards, he did get a heartfelt shout-out from Shinedown.

The "Second Chance" rockers have shared a Facebook post paying tribute to the country-rocker, writing, "This man is the definition of authenticity."

"He is a testament to the human spirit, and the unwavering willingness to never give up on your dreams," frontman Brent Smith writes. "I am so honored to know him, and call him my friend. ALL of us in Shinedown are SO PROUD [of] YOU Jelly Roll."

The post also includes a link to a recent red carpet interview with Jelly Roll, in which he calls Smith a "mentor" and "one of my best friends." Shinedown previously brought Jelly Roll on tour in 2022.

Jelly Roll was nominated for two Grammys, including Best New Artist.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.