Shinedown exits Rock the Country festival: 'Our band's purpose is to unite, not divide'

Brent Smith of Shinedown performs at Little Caesars Arena on July 25, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Shinedown has dropped off the bill for the Rock the Country festival.

The festival, which is headlined by Kid Rock and country star Jason Aldean, has garnered controversy due to its association with conservative and MAGA circles.

"Shinedown is everyone's band," the "Second Chance" outfit writes in a Facebook post. "We feel that we have been given a platform to bring all people together through the power of music and song."

"We have one BOSS, and it is everyone in the audience," the group continues. "Our band's purpose is to unite, not divide. With that in mind, we have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock the Country Festival."

The post acknowledges that, "We know this decision will create differences of opinion."

"But we do not wat to participate in something will believe will creature further division," Shinedown says. "And to our fans, thank you for supporting and believing in us."

Several other artists have already exited Rock the Country, including rapper Ludacris. Notably, Shinedown drummer Barry Kerch dubbed Ludacris a "coward" for the decision during a recent podcast interview.

"If he's not tough enough to stick it out, that's just silly," Kerch said. "That's him being a coward, in my opinion."

When asked whether Shinedown would ever drop off a show due to negative feedback, Kerch replied, "I would hope not."

"But it is a democracy," Kerch continued. "There's four of us to vote. My vote would be no, but if three of the other guys vote against it, then, again, it's a democracy."

