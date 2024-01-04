Shinedown campaigns for #1 iTunes single as "Sound of Madness" enters top 10

Atlantic Records

By Josh Johnson

Shinedown is starting off 2024 with a surprise throwback hit.

The band's song "Sound of Madness," the title track off their 2008 album, has unexpectedly jumped into the top 10 on the iTunes songs chart.

"WOW!!! 'Sound of Madness' over here breaking into the TOP #10 songs on @itunes!!!" frontman Brent Smith writes in a Facebook post. "Can we get it to #1!!! SHINEDOWN NATION LETS GO!!!"

Shinedown's most recent album is 2022's Planet Zero, which includes the singles "A Symptom of Being Human," "Planet Zero" and "Dead Don't Die."

