Shinedown announces vinyl debut of 'Somewhere in the Stratosphere' live album

Shinedown's 2011 live album, Somewhere in the Stratosphere, is coming to vinyl for the first time.

The 33-track set will be released December 8 as a four-LP collection.

Somewhere in the Stratosphere, which is named after a lyric from the single "Second Chance," was recorded over two shows: one electric, one acoustic. The electric performance was recorded in Washington State, while the acoustic set was recorded in Kansas City.

Along with renditions of Shinedown hits including "Second Chance," "Devour," "Save Me" and "Sound of Madness," the track list includes covers of Foo Fighters' "Times Like These," Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man" and The Beatles' "With a Little Help from My Friends."

Shinedown is currently on their Revolutions Live tour in support of their latest album, 2022's Planet Zero. The outing, which also includes Papa Roach and Spiritbox on the bill, concludes October 20 in Denver.

