Shinedown aims to 'inspire you to think for yourself' with upcoming single, 'Killing Fields'

Shinedown has announced the release of a new single called "Killing Fields."

The track is set to premiere Tuesday and is available to presave now.

"'Killing Fields' is not a song that has one specific meaning," says frontman Brent Smith. "The subject matter in this song cannot be prioritized to one specific opinion. The audience is the BOSS, and they should have the freedom to interpret it the way they hear it, feel it, and experience it."

"What I will say is that the song is meant to push you, to inspire you to think for yourself, and ask questions," the "Second Chance" singer continues. "We all know we are living in complicated times... The true question is, how will you respond."

"Killing Fields" will follow the January singles "Dance, Kid, Dance" and "Three Six Five." The most recent Shinedown album is 2022's Planet Zero.

Shinedown will resume their U.S. tour Saturday in Boston.

