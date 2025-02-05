Sharon Osbourne confirms Black Sabbath concert will be the last for Ozzy: ‘This is his full stop’

While Black Sabbath previously held a farewell show in 2017, Sharon Osbourne wants everyone to know the band's just-announced reunion show in Birmingham, England, will indeed be the last show of Ozzy Osbourne's career.

Ozzy has dealt with a variety of health issues over the past few years, but Sharon tells the BBC, "He's doing really great." She adds, "He's so excited about this, about being with the guys again and all his friends. It's exciting for everyone."

Back to the Beginning: The Final Show, taking place July 5 at Villa Park, will have Ozzy performing with his Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the first time in 20 years. It'll be the send-off Ozzy has been wanting for years.

"Ozzy didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there's been ... no full stop,” Sharon says. "This is his full stop."

The concert will also feature an all-star lineup of artists, including Metallica, Slayer and Alice in Chains, along with a supergroup that includes Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, and Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff McKagan.

"It's an endless amount of people," Sharon said. "They're going to be doing some Sabbath songs, some Ozzy songs, and they'll all mix together. ... Different little groups will be coming on, but they're all icons."

Meanwhile, Iommi has shared his thoughts on their final show.

"It's been an incredible journey, but it's only fitting that it ends here, where it all began in Aston," he wrote on Instagram. "None of this would've been possible without Ozzy, Geezer, and Bill. What we created together was bigger than any one of us, and I'll always be grateful."

