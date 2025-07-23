Sharon Osbourne responds to Ozzy tribute from Gavin Rossdale

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, responded to a tribute to her late husband shared by Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

Rossdale wrote in his post, "RIP OZZY - a great man -a true legend," adding that he'd met the Prince of Darkness through his son, Jack Osbourne.

"He was so warm and kind and funny and I love that memory," Rossdale added of Ozzy. "Sending much love to his family at this difficult time."

Sharon responded in the comments, "Bless you."

Upon announcing Ozzy's death on Tuesday, Sharon and her children said, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.