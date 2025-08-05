Shadows Fall drummer shares update on comeback album

Lead singer Brian Fair of Shadows Fall performs at Ozzfest 2005 at the Hyundai Pavilion on August 20, 2005 in San Bernandino, California. Karl Walter/Getty Images

Shadows Fall drummer Jason Bittner has shared an update on the progress of the band's upcoming comeback album.

Bitner shares in an Instagram post that he's returned to the studio to start working on the back half of the record.

"We've tracked five songs so far, you guys have heard two of them that we've released," Bittner says. "Today ... we're gonna start the last five."

Those two songs that were released are 2024's "In the Grey" and 2025's "Souls Devoured."

Shadows Fall hasn't put out an album since 2012's Fire from the Sky. They then went on hiatus in 2015 before reuniting in 2021.

In addition to working on new tunes, Shadows Fall toured with Killswitch Engage over the spring.

